We want to be remembered for our unity – Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Ghana's all-female gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has stated that the most important legacy they wish to be remembered for in Ghana's gospel music industry is unity.

According to the group, unity is the key factor that has kept them together and contributed to their success, making them one of the few music groups to have remained together and thrived for decades.

They believe that unity is everything, as it breeds victory not only in the music industry but in all aspects of life. This is the main reason they hope to be remembered for promoting unity as a group.

The trio made these remarks during an interview on Joy Prime's Changes show.

Responding to a question about their legacy, lead singer Cynthia Agyare Appiadu responded, "Unity", adding that “where there’s unity, there’s victory".

She continued: "It cuts across every aspect of life. In marriage, family, workplaces, churches and wherever you find yourself. When there’s no unity, there’s no victory.”

They added that humility has also been one of the pillars of their success and togetherness. They expressed the hope that the next generation would remember them for prioritising humility throughout their musical journey.

“We also want the generations to come to remember that a music trio was once able to unite themselves through humility and the fear of God,” Edna Sarpong added.

This means a great deal to them, as they believe it is possible for others to achieve the same and that it is an example worth emulating.

“As my colleagues have said, it’s humility and unity. For instance, Edna and Cynthia are siblings, and I, as their friend, have been able to work together for this long and be married along the way. It means a lot,” Monica said in Twi.

Monica Owusu Ansah could not hold back from supporting her colleagues, stating that she has become family to Edna and Cynthia through their long-standing union, considering that the two are already sisters.

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