M.anifest calls out Ebo Noah as ‘charlatan’ capitalising on Accra floods

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has expressed disappointment over the attention being given to preacher Ebo Noah while many Ghanaians grapple with the devastating impact of Monday’s floods.

In a post on X, the rapper criticised what he described as the amplification of a figure he considers opportunistic at a time when families are dealing with loss and trauma.

“Please stop amplifying Ebo hwaen hwaen. People are going through real tragic losses and trauma from the floods and here goes another charlatan that should never have been platformed being opportunistic. Kmt,” he wrote.

M.anifest’s comments follow the circulation of videos and posts on social media referencing the preacher’s past claims about floods, with some users suggesting his predictions had come to pass.

However, the rapper argued that the focus should remain on supporting victims of the disaster rather than celebrating or promoting controversial personalities.

His remarks have since sparked debate online, with some users agreeing that attention should be directed towards relief efforts, while others defended the renewed interest in the preacher’s earlier statements.

Large parts of Accra were inundated by floods on Monday, June 29, leaving several communities submerged, stranding commuters and causing widespread disruption across the capital.

Emergency responders have since been deployed to affected areas as authorities continue to assess the extent of the damage.

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