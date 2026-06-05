Two killed in fuel tanker explosion at Adubinsu

Two people have lost their lives after a fuel tanker burst into flames following a crash at Adubinsu in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region.

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, 2026, when the tanker, which was travelling from Edwenase towards Adubinsu, reportedly veered off course and overturned before catching fire.

An eyewitness, Daniel Owusu, said the driver is believed to have lost control of the vehicle after its braking system failed. The tanker subsequently somersaulted and exploded, triggering a blaze that engulfed nearby structures.

The fire destroyed six container shops and a residential building, causing extensive damage to property in the area. The driver and his mate sustained critical injuries in the incident.

According to reports, the mate was rushed to the Tafo Government Hospital for emergency treatment but was later pronounced dead. The driver also died as a result of the crash and ensuing explosion.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service were dispatched to the scene to contain the fire and secure the area.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been made public, while police have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the accident.

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