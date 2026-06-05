Mahama begins four-day state visit to Belarus, eyes stronger economic and agricultural ties

John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has commenced a four-day state visit to the Republic of Belarus aimed at deepening diplomatic relations and expanding cooperation in key sectors, including agriculture, education and commerce.

The visit, which began on Friday, June 5, follows an invitation from Belarusian President Aleksandr Grigorievich Lukashenko and is expected to culminate in the signing of at least four bilateral agreements.

According to a statement issued by the Minister for Government Communications and Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Otosu, the visit is designed to strengthen existing ties between Ghana and Belarus while exploring new opportunities in economic, agricultural and technical collaboration.

“The visit aims to strengthen diplomatic ties between Ghana and Belarus. It will also explore new frontiers in economic, agricultural, and technical cooperation,” the statement said.

A key feature of the visit will be high-level bilateral discussions between President Mahama and President Lukashenko in Minsk.

The two leaders are expected to hold private talks before leading an expanded diplomatic session involving ministers and senior government officials from both countries.

“The discussions will focus on strategic partnerships in Agriculture, Education, and Commerce,” the statement noted, highlighting areas identified for enhanced cooperation.

As part of efforts to advance Ghana’s industrialisation and food security agenda, President Mahama will travel to the city of Brest, where he will tour one of the region’s largest dairy processing facilities.

The visit is expected to create opportunities for knowledge transfer and potential partnerships in agro-processing.

While in Brest, the President will also visit the Brest Hero Fortress Memorial Complex to honour those who defended the Soviet Union against Nazi forces during World War II.

President Mahama’s itinerary also includes a visit to the UNESCO-listed Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park, one of Europe’s oldest remaining primaeval forests, underscoring the importance both countries attach to environmental conservation.

The President is expected to return to Accra on Tuesday, June 9.

“The State Visit will include the signing of at least four landmark bilateral agreements designed to foster mutual growth and institutional collaboration between Ghana and Belarus,” the statement added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.