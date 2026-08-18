Russia doubles scholarships for Ghanaian students to 240 annually

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that Russian scholarships for Ghanaian students have been doubled from 120 to 240 each academic year, following engagements during his ongoing official visit to Russia.

According to Mr Ablakwa on his Facebook page, the full scholarships will prioritise courses in artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, petroleum sciences, and pharmaceuticals, providing more opportunities for Ghanaian students to pursue training in critical fields.

He also disclosed that Ghana and Russia have agreed to advance cooperation in Ghana’s peaceful nuclear energy programme and green transition objectives, as Ghana seeks to diversify its energy mix by including 700 MW of nuclear power.

Mr Ablakwa further said Ghana and Russia will strengthen cooperation on key global issues, including counterterrorism, climate change, and reforms of the United Nations.

The agreements, he noted, represent significant progress in Ghana-Russia relations, particularly in education, energy, climate action, and international cooperation.

Mr Ablakwa gifted the Russian Foreign Minister Ghana's smock, known locally as 'fugu'.

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