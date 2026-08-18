Russia doubles scholarships for Ghanaian students to 240 annually

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that Russian scholarships for Ghanaian students have been doubled from 120 to 240 each academic year, following engagements during his ongoing official visit to Russia.
According to Mr Ablakwa on his Facebook page, the full scholarships will prioritise courses in artificial intelligence (AI), engineering, petroleum sciences, and pharmaceuticals, providing more opportunities for Ghanaian students to pursue training in critical fields.
He also disclosed that Ghana and Russia have agreed to advance cooperation in Ghana’s peaceful nuclear energy programme and green transition objectives, as Ghana seeks to diversify its energy mix by including 700 MW of nuclear power.
Mr Ablakwa further said Ghana and Russia will strengthen cooperation on key global issues, including counterterrorism, climate change, and reforms of the United Nations.
The agreements, he noted, represent significant progress in Ghana-Russia relations, particularly in education, energy, climate action, and international cooperation.
Latest Stories
-
Empowerher in Upper West region
4 minutes
-
Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
13 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
13 minutes
-
BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
14 minutes
-
Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
15 minutes
-
X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
15 minutes
-
‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
18 minutes
-
UG Pro VC calls for an integrated risk management approach to tackle Ghana’s perennial flooding
25 minutes
-
Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
28 minutes
-
Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
30 minutes
-
AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
35 minutes
-
Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
39 minutes
-
Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
43 minutes
-
25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
46 minutes
-
Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
49 minutes