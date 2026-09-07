Republic Bank, UPSA sign MOU to strengthen staff skills and industry-academia collaboration

Republic Bank PLC and the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to deepen collaboration between industry and academia, with a key focus on professional training and skills development for the bank’s staff.

The agreement is expected to provide Republic Bank employees with access to professional training and Continuing Professional Development (CPD) programmes designed to update their knowledge, strengthen their competencies and improve workplace performance.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the Republic Bank Head Office, Managing Director of Republic Bank PLC, Dr Benjamin Dzoboku, said the partnership reflects the bank’s commitment to investing in its human resources.

He described human resources as a critical asset for every institution, stressing that organisations seeking sustainable growth must continuously develop their employees.

“Human resource is a critical asset for every institution. We cannot do without human resource,” Dr Dzoboku said.

He said Republic Bank values its staff and considers investment in human capital essential for leadership development and building a strong institutional legacy for future generations.

According to him, the expertise available at UPSA would help the bank develop the skills of its employees and strengthen their ability to respond to changing demands in the banking industry.

Dr Dzoboku said the success of the partnership would ultimately be measured by the skills acquired by staff and the quality of products and services delivered to customers.

“We're looking forward for the unpacking and the impactful vocational training that will help my staff to develop new skills and competencies,” he said.

He added that the bank would look forward to receiving reports on the implementation and impact of the training programmes.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Samuel Antwi said the MOU was aimed at bringing industry closer to academia while also taking academic expertise to the doorstep of industry.

He said one of the key highlights of the agreement was for UPSA to provide professional training and CPD programmes for Republic Bank staff.

Professor Antwi explained that continuous professional development was important because employees who had spent several years in the workplace could miss emerging developments and new practices.

“Sometimes when you get out of school for some time and you are always on the job, there are new things that come up that you may miss out on,” he said.

He said the partnership would therefore enable Republic Bank staff to update their knowledge and acquire new skills relevant to the changing professional environment.

Professor Antwi said UPSA was pleased to partner with Republic Bank, describing the university as a professional institution well positioned to provide the required training and expertise.

He added that the MOU would also cover other mutually beneficial areas, including business arrangements and additional forms of collaboration between the two institutions.

Professor Antwi expressed confidence that the partnership would yield tangible benefits for both institutions, particularly Republic Bank as it seeks to create value for its shareholders.

He also highlighted the connection between the two institutions, noting that Dr Dzoboku is an alumnus of UPSA.

He described the partnership as “Republic Bank–UPSA in action” and pledged the university’s commitment to implementing the various commitments contained in the MOU.

The agreement is expected to strengthen the link between academic knowledge and workplace practice while creating opportunities for knowledge exchange, professional development and skills enhancement.

Both institutions have committed to working together to implement the MOU and leverage their respective expertise to support staff development and sustainable institutional growth.

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