Shatta Wale challenges UPSA students to build entrepreneurial mindsets

Ghanaian musician and entrepreneur Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, has challenged students of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) to cultivate entrepreneurial mindsets to ensure their success.

The award-winning artiste urged young people to look beyond academic qualifications and focus on developing the mindset needed to identify and seize opportunities in an increasingly competitive world.

Shatta Wale said this while addressing students at the UPSA 1000 and Ghana Entrepreneurship Conference.

The event formed part of the University’s entrepreneurship and mentorship initiative aimed at exposing students to practical industry experiences, leadership insights and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The programme brings together accomplished professionals, business executives and innovators to inspire students and prepare them for the world of work and enterprise development.

“The deepest part of my journey isn’t the song, it isn’t the crowd, it isn’t even one particular business. It is the mind that keeps evolving,” Shatta Wale said.

He encouraged students not to imitate his lifestyle or public persona but rather learn from his way of thinking, adaptability and determination.

“Don’t copy my life. What I would rather let you copy is my thinking,” he stated, stressing that personal growth and success were rooted in discipline, self-belief and lifelong learning.

The musician, who has built a career spanning music production, digital content distribution, and entrepreneurship, shared insights into how he leveraged technology and online platforms to generate income and expand his brand beyond entertainment.

He noted that many young people were yet to fully appreciate the opportunities available through technology and the digital economy.

“Success begins with vision and preparation. You have to see it before everybody sees it and believe it before everybody believes it. When you don’t see yourself as the next chartered accountant or the next billionaire, nobody will see it for you,” he added.

The artiste urged the students to transform challenges into opportunities by developing problem-solving skills, investing wisely and continuously upgrading their knowledge.

He advised them to turn “problems into questions, questions into ideas, ideas into actions, income into assets and success into another opportunity.”

Shatta Wale cautioned against complacency, saying that achieving financial success should not mark the end of personal ambition and growth.

“Don’t let success make your mind lazy. Keep learning, keep asking, keep building and keep evolving because a powerful mind is not a mind that knows everything; it is a mind that refuses to stop learning,” he said.

He emphasised that before building wealth or businesses, young people must first develop the capacity to manage and sustain them.

“Before you build the money, build the mind that can manage the money. Before you build the business, build the mind that can lead the business. Before you build the empire, build the mind that won’t destroy the empire,” he advised.

Born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., Shatta Wale is one of Ghana’s most influential music personalities and entrepreneurs.

Over the years, he has built a strong brand in the entertainment industry while expanding into business ventures and digital enterprises, earning recognition for his resilience, reinvention and entrepreneurial approach to career development.

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