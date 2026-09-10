Republic Bank Ghana, UPSA sign strategic MoU to advance professional development and industry-academia collaboration

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), establishing a framework for long-term collaboration in professional development, knowledge exchange and institutional capacity building.

Under the partnership, both institutions will jointly pursue initiatives that promote professional growth, organizational innovation and shared value creation. As an initial area of focus, UPSA will deliver specialized training and a Continuing Professional Development (CPD) program for Republic Bank employees, equipping them with the knowledge and competencies, ethical leadership required to respond effectively to the evolving financial services environment.

The signing ceremony, held at Republic Bank's Head Office in Accra, brought together leaders from both institutions to formalize their shared commitment to developing people, strengthening institutions and supporting sustainable growth.

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC was represented by Dr. Benjamin Dzoboku, the Managing Director, together with members of the Bank's Executive Management. Professor Samuel Antwi represented the Vice Chancellor of UPSA and was accompanied by senior officials of the University.

Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Dzoboku described the agreement as a strategic investment in the Bank's most valuable resource — its people. "At Republic Bank, we recognize that the strength of our institution rests on the quality, commitment and capabilities of our people. As banking continues to evolve, continuous learning and professional development are essential to sustaining excellence, driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to our customers,” he said.

Dr. Dzoboku noted that developing leadership capacity and building a future-ready workforce remain central to the Bank’s strategic agenda. "This partnership aligns with our vision of nurturing a high-performing workforce equipped not only to address today's challenges but also to shape the future of banking. We are confident that the programmes delivered under this collaboration will enhance employees capabilities and further strengthen service delivery across the Bank,” he added.

He further indicated that although professional development would be the initial focus, the MoU also provides a platform for broader collaboration in areas of mutual and strategic interest.

Speaking on behalf of the Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Professor Samuel Antwi described the partnership as a practical demonstration of the value that can be created when academia and industry work together.

He noted that, in a rapidly changing business environment, organizations must continually develop their people to remain relevant and competitive. Through the partnership, UPSA will apply its academic and professional expertise to deliver tailored learning programmes that enhance the knowledge, skills and effectiveness of Republic Bank employees.

Professor Antwi reaffirmed UPSA’s commitment to the successful implementation of the MoU and expressed confidence that the collaboration would generate lasting value for both institutions and contribute to national development.

By combining Republic Bank’s industry experience with UPSA's academic and professional expertise, the partnership will create sustainable opportunities for capacity building, innovation and knowledge exchange.

The MoU reinforces Republic Bank’s commitment to purposeful investment in its people and its belief that meaningful collaboration between industry and academia is essential to building resilient institutions and advancing Ghana’s human capital development.

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