Dzifa Gomashie is my aunt but Tourism Ministry must be dissolved – Shatta Wale

Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has called for the dissolution of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, accusing the institution of failing to introduce innovative interventions to support Ghana’s creative industry.

The award-winning artiste said he was concerned about what he described as the lack of visible support for musicians, actors and other creatives whose work continues to attract audiences in Ghana and beyond.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV, Shatta Wale questioned the impact of the ministry on the growth and development of the creative sector.

“We don't see any innovative things coming out from that side, and it's not affecting the industry like we did. You know, actors, musicians. We don't see anything,” he said on Friday, August 28.

Shatta Wale argued that creatives who use their work to promote Ghana internationally deserved stronger institutional backing from the state.

According to him, the ministry should be more proactive in identifying talented creatives and supporting projects with the potential to project Ghana to international audiences.

He questioned why some artistes and creatives who independently produce work that gains international attention are not approached by the ministry for support.

The musician maintained that government institutions responsible for the creative sector must move beyond their traditional roles and develop practical initiatives that directly benefit industry players.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.