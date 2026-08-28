Dzifa Gomashie is my aunt but Tourism Ministry must be dissolved – Shatta Wale

Audio By Carbonatix
Dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has called for the dissolution of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, accusing the institution of failing to introduce innovative interventions to support Ghana’s creative industry.
The award-winning artiste said he was concerned about what he described as the lack of visible support for musicians, actors and other creatives whose work continues to attract audiences in Ghana and beyond.
Speaking in an interview on Accra-based GHOne TV, Shatta Wale questioned the impact of the ministry on the growth and development of the creative sector.
“We don't see any innovative things coming out from that side, and it's not affecting the industry like we did. You know, actors, musicians. We don't see anything,” he said on Friday, August 28.
Shatta Wale argued that creatives who use their work to promote Ghana internationally deserved stronger institutional backing from the state.
According to him, the ministry should be more proactive in identifying talented creatives and supporting projects with the potential to project Ghana to international audiences.
He questioned why some artistes and creatives who independently produce work that gains international attention are not approached by the ministry for support.
The musician maintained that government institutions responsible for the creative sector must move beyond their traditional roles and develop practical initiatives that directly benefit industry players.
Latest Stories
-
Democracy Is Not For Sale: EC Deputy Director warns against money, bribery in elections
5 minutes
-
Constitutional reform remains my lifelong mission – Barker-Vormawor after appointment
16 minutes
-
This Saturday on Newsfile: OSP’s AKSA suspects, political thugs, ministerial reshuffle & CRC report to take centre stage
38 minutes
-
Bolgatanga Girls restores boarding status of student allegedly defiled by watchmen
45 minutes
-
Dzifa Gomashie is my aunt but Tourism Ministry must be dissolved – Shatta Wale
53 minutes
-
NSMQ 2026: Achimota School retain seeded status, shut out Accra rivals
1 hour
-
Water supply disrupted in parts of Western Accra after pipeline damage
1 hour
-
Autopsy shows National Guard fatally shot Memphis man in the back
1 hour
-
Keta Municipal Hospital marks 100 years of continuous healthcare service
1 hour
-
BCI urges women to prioritise breast health to reduce cancer cases and deaths in Ghana
2 hours
-
Give us a share of state security’s uniform contracts – Northshore Apparel CEO tells gov’t
2 hours
-
Jobs, not guns, are the most durable answer to insecurity in Northern Ghana — Northshore CEO
2 hours
-
Northshore Apparel plans fabric mill, cotton outgrower scheme as part of expansion – CEO
2 hours
-
Bawumia defends Gold-for-Reserves programme as answer to Ghana’s forex crisis
2 hours
-
NSMQ 2026: Boa Amponsem pulls off late heist to unseed Abetifi Presby and storm quarterfinals
2 hours