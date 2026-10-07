Declan Rice close to agreeing new Arsenal deal

Declan Rice is close to agreeing a new long-term Arsenal contract, sources have told BBC Sport.

The England midfielder has become a crucial player for the Gunners since his £ 105 m arrival from West Ham in July 2023.

His current deal expires at the end of next season, but BBC Sport revealed in March that talks over a new contract were under way, with the process now at an advanced stage.

The 27-year-old has made 165 appearances for Arsenal and helped the club end their 22-year wait for a Premier League title last term.

Rice would receive a significant increase to his reported £240,000-per-week salary, putting him on a par with the club's top earner, Bukayo Saka, who is believed to be paid about £350,000 per week.

While Rice withdrew from Thomas Tuchel's England squad before the recent three-week camp, he has amassed 80 caps since switching his international allegiance from the Republic of Ireland in 2019.

Tuchel has also previously lauded him as one of the "best midfielders in Europe".

Rice is expected to be involved for Arsenal when they host Leeds in the English top flight on Saturday (12:30 BST).

The news comes after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta's new four-year deal with the Premier League champions was announced on Wednesday.

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