GRA forms 9-member committee to probe alleged missing containers at Tema Port

Audio By Carbonatix
The Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has constituted a nine-member investigative committee to probe allegations surrounding the unauthorised removal, transfer and disappearance of 28 containers at the Tema Port.
The investigation follows a petition dated September 29, 2026, submitted to the Commissioner-General of the GRA, Anthony Kwasi Sarpong, by importers and their representatives, who called for an inquiry into the whereabouts of the containers.
According to the petition, the containers were at various stages of the customs clearance process but were subsequently found to be empty, missing, transferred to private warehouses, or removed from the port without the owners' knowledge.
The petitioners, agents Elvis Kwabena Awuah and Ibrahim Amadou, together with importer representatives Amadu Diande and Amadou Djiguba, cited several Bill of Lading numbers.
The affected consignments were alleged to contain commodities including cyanide, condensed milk, sardines, alcohol, textiles, pharmaceuticals, black pepper and tomato paste.
The petition further alleged that some containers had been offloaded into private warehouses near the GHACEM enclave, while others had allegedly been moved out of the port without the owners’ knowledge.
The matter has reportedly also been lodged with the Tema Regional Police Command, with some arrests made and suspects subsequently granted police enquiry bail.
Nine-member committee
Mr Sarpong said management considered the allegations serious because of their potential implications for revenue assurance, port security and the reputation of the GRA.
He has consequently appointed Commissioner of Customs, Mr Aaron Kanor, as chairman of the Fact-Finding and Investigative Committee.
Technical Advisor to the Commissioner-General, Elsie Appau-Klu, serves as a member and Secretary to the Committee.
Other members are Head of Legal, Freeman Sarbah; Head of Customs Port Operations, Mrs Theresa Potakey; Head of Post Clearance Audit (PCA), Mr Alphonse Quainoo; Head of Preventive, Mr Charles Agbeko; Head of P&P, Mr Divine Agbeko; and Head of Investigations, EGG, Mr Patrick Intarmah and ICUMS System Administrator, Gerald Agbetor.
The Committee will be assisted by AC DMCE Diana Ayorkor Agbenyega.
Committee given 14-day deadline
The committee has been directed to establish the veracity of the petition and determine the status and whereabouts of the 28 containers.
It is also required to review the data trails in the Integrated Customs Management System (ICUMS), including UCL records, gazetting processes, and gate-out logs associated with the affected bills of lading.
The committee will further determine whether customs clearance procedures were breached and identify any GRA officers or external collaborators who may have been involved.
Its mandate also includes establishing any revenue losses arising from the alleged incidents and recommending measures for recovery.
In addition, the committee is expected to examine allegations of possible cartel activity and the alleged misuse of high-ranking officials' names.
It has also been tasked with recommending administrative and systems-related measures to prevent similar incidents.
Mr Sarpong directed the committee to commence work immediately and submit its report within 14 days of the date of the memorandum.
All heads of divisions, the Tema Collection and relevant stakeholders have been directed to provide the committee with maximum cooperation as it conducts the investigation.
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