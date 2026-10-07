Foreign Minister inspects VFS Global Visa Centre, highlights commitment to service quality standards

Audio By Carbonatix
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has visited the VFS Global Visa Application Centre in Accra as part of efforts to assess Ghanaian visa applicants' experiences.
The visit formed part of a working tour on Monday, October 5, 2026, during which the Minister visited more than 20 embassies and visa application centres to assess conditions and service delivery.
Mr Ablakwa toured the VFS Global facility and interacted with visa applicants and staff members.
The engagement allowed him to observe the customer journey and operational processes at the centre firsthand.
The visit also provided an opportunity for VFS Global to highlight its approach to delivering efficient, secure and customer-focused visa application services.
The Minister commended the team's professionalism and the service standards maintained at the centre.
Mr Ablakwa said the tour had enabled him to assess the situation personally and engage directly with Ghanaian applicants about their experiences.
He said he would engage Heads of Missions in the coming days on the tour's findings and observations, with the aim of working with them to improve the visa application experience.
“I must acknowledge that substantial progress has been made by some missions,” Mr Ablakwa said after the tour.
The Minister, however, stressed that diplomatic missions retain the authority to determine who qualifies for visas.
He said he would not interfere with that responsibility but insisted that the process must preserve the dignity of Ghanaian applicants.
“As I have always emphasised, it is the prerogative of diplomatic missions to determine who qualifies for their visas. I shall not interfere with that; nonetheless, they must take concrete steps to ensure the dignity of Ghanaians is safeguarded,” he added.
The tour forms part of the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s broader engagement with diplomatic missions and visa application centres on the quality of services provided to Ghanaian travellers.
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