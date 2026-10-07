Guardiola set to attend Man City v PSG next week

Pep Guardiola is expected to attend Manchester City's Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain next week, the club's first home match since it was found guilty on the majority of the 115 charges brought against it by the Premier League.

It will mark the first time the Spaniard has returned to Etihad Stadium since he left the club at the end of last season after a decade as manager.

Earlier this month, an independent commission found the club guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons.

City continue to deny any wrongdoing and have lodged an appeal against the findings in the Premier League's report, which stated that the club falsely inflated commercial revenues by £830m through "sham" contracts.

In the aftermath of the verdict, 55-year-old Guardiola backed City's owners and leadership, saying he will "always" be behind the club.

"I want every single Manchester City fan across the world to know I am here; more than ever," he posted on social media.

"I am, always have been, always will be behind my club, my owner, my chairman, Ferran [Soriano], the players, staff, Enzo [Maresca] and you, our unique supporters.

"Let me be clear: we will get through this together. I love you all."

City return to action after the three-week international break against Liverpool on Sunday (16:30 BST) in what promises to be a searing Premier League atmosphere at Anfield.

Enzo Maresca's side then host Champions League holders PSG on Wednesday, 14 October, when Guardiola is expected to watch from the Etihad stands.

During Guardiola's decade in charge of City, he led the club to six Premier League titles - including a record four in a row from 2020-21 - as well as the Champions League, three FA Cups and five League Cups.

Prior to his departure, Guardiola spoke about the charges against City in November 2024 and said he "will be here" even if the club were relegated.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.