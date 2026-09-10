Football

Martin Odegaard hits Arsenal winner to sink Napoli 

Source: BBC  
  10 September 2026 1:42am
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Martin Odegaard's excellent start to the season continued as the Arsenal captain came to his side's rescue against Napoli in Naples.

The Gunners were guilty of wasteful finishing and were heading for a frustrating draw in their first game in the Champions League since losing last season's final in agonising fashion.

However, Odegaard had Arsenal's 1,500 travelling fans celebrating after a fine finish from outside the box - the captain's fourth goal in five games, including the Community Shield.

Piero Hincapie dropped to his knees after the full-time whistle and thumped the ground with his hands in relief at the result.

Arsenal won all eight group phase games on their way to last season's final, and they are up and running after a fine win in Italy.

Mikel Arteta's side had missed three great chances to punish last season's Serie A runners-up before Odegaard's winner.

There were 29 passes in the build-up to Arsenal's winner, their second-most on record (since 2003-04) for a Champions League goal (33 for Lucas Perez's second at Basel in December 2016).

Mikel Merino was presented with a glorious chance to mark his first club start since January but the Spain midfielder headed straight at goalkeeper Alex Meret midway through the first half.

Then Bukayo Saka looked set to break the deadlock only to lift his attempt over the bar before Hincapie blazed over from inside the six-yard area.

The Gunners did endure a couple of scares most notably when David Raya spilled a shot from outside the box by Kevin de Bruyne, a Champions League winner with Manchester City in 2023. However, Ben White was quickest to react and clear the ball before the home side could pounce. 

Arsenal registered 26 attempts - their highest total in a single match in the Champions League since the start of last season.

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