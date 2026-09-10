Ferran Torres Hat-trick gets PSG title defence off to a winning start 

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as Paris St-Germain got their Champions League title defence off to a winning start against Slovan Bratislava.

Spanish World Cup winner Torres joined from Barcelona in the summer and made an impact on his European debut for the French club, adding three goals after Ousmane Dembele had put the hosts in control with two goals in six first-half minutes.

Ballon d'Or winner Dembele got PSG off the mark after 17 minutes, slotting home the rebound after Nuno Mendes' ferocious effort crashed off the post.

Slovan, who are managed by former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure, were punished for playing out from the back six minutes later as Dembele headed in from Dro Fernandez's deflected cross.

The scorer of the opening two goals then turned provider for his new team-mate, lifting a teasing cross into the six-yard box and leaving Torres with a tap-in at the near post.

Torres scored his second two minutes after the break, lashing home brilliantly after a clever run and lay-off by Maghnes Akliouche, and then completed his hat-trick when he turned in Dembele's corner from inside a packed penalty box.

Suleiman Camara added a consolation goal for the visitors, drifting into the six-yard box and shifting on to his right foot before unleashing into the top corner.

Fabian Ruiz added gloss late in the game though, drilling into the far corner in a much-needed performance from PSG, who have yet to win a game in Ligue 1 this season, drawing twice and lost once.

They are in unfamiliar territory, sitting 13th in the French league, but such an emphatic win in Europe will surely give them confidence that a Champions League three-peat is possible.

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