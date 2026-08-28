Liverpool close in on £120m deal for PSG’s Barcola

Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Bradley Barcola from Paris St-Germain for a fee that could rise to £120m.

Sources have indicated to BBC Sport that talks have progressed in the past 48 hours and a full agreement is now close for the France forward.

PSG had valued the 23-year-old at £145m, but Liverpool are poised to agree a package that will be worth a minimum of just over £100m and could rise to £120m based on significant individual and team success.

Barcola is right footed but prefers to play on the left wing and his likely arrival creates further doubt around Cody Gakpo's future at Anfield.

Multiple sources have told BBC Sport both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City have shown interest in the Netherlands forward.

Liverpool are also in the market for a right winger, having explored moves for Brighton's Yankuba Minteh and Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr.

The Reds have had offers of £50m and £60m for Gambia winger Minteh rejected by Brighton.

Speaking before Saturday's game against Nottingham Forest, Liverpool head coach Andoni Iraola said he "cannot talk about players that, right now, are not ours".

He added: "But it is evident that we are trying to improve or try to fill that position because we don't have the numbers.

"I hope we can have good news soon but we are still not there."

Iraola said he "cannot guarantee anything" when asked about Gakpo's future, but made it clear he wanted to keep the 27-year-old in his squad.

"[Gakpo] has been very good since he came back from the World Cup and his holiday, with a very good attitude. I hope we can keep him at that level because I think he has been very influential in our games," he said.

Barcola has become a main target for Liverpool as they look to add potency to their attack following the departures of Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah in the past two summers.

He moved to PSG from Lyon in 2023 for a reported £38.5m and has won three Ligue 1 titles, two Champions Leagues, the French Cup twice, as well as the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Intercontinental Cup.

Barcola, who scored three goals for France in this summer's World Cup,can also play on the right or through the middle and could provide cover for Alexander Isak as Hugo Ekitike recovers from a serious Achilles injury.

Analysis: Deal makes sense for both teams

By Aadam Patel, football reporter

As expected, Andoni Iraola showed respect to Paris St-Germain when the Spaniard was asked about Bradley Barcola, given the winger is not a Liverpool player yet.

However there was certainly an element of positivity when Iraola said he hoped to have "good news soon".

Barcola has been a priority for Liverpool since Yan Diomande opted for Real Madrid and the Anfield hierarchy are increasingly confident there will be no complications in the deal for what would be a record fee for a player leaving Ligue 1.

Barcola would bring star factor and inject real quality into a Liverpool attack that could become feared if last summer's expensive signings Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz can step up.

PSG view the deal as progressing "extremely well" and the Paris club can feasibly look at it as an excellent outcome, given they signed Barcola for £38m and will triple their money - if add-ons are met - for a player who is entering the last two years of his contract and has shown no willingness to sign an extension.

Barcola was often behind Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for the wide forward positions last season and PSG have added to their options in those areas this summer by signing Maghnes Akliouche and Mika Godts.

However Liverpool will be pleased with the deal too, having held firm earlier in the summer in terms of meeting PSG's valuation of £145m but eventually bringing in one of Europe's most exciting forwards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.