Kudus makes first Tottenham start since January against Liverpool

Mohammed Kudus has been named in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup for the first time since January as they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.

The Ghana international has returned to action this season after recovering from injury, making three substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted ahead of the Liverpool clash that the 26-year-old is still short of full match fitness.

Kudus’ start against Liverpool is therefore a major step in his recovery, with the extended minutes expected to help build his fitness and sharpness as he works his way back to his best.

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