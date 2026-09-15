Kudus makes first Tottenham start since January against Liverpool

Audio By Carbonatix
Mohammed Kudus has been named in Tottenham Hotspur’s starting lineup for the first time since January as they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup.
The Ghana international has returned to action this season after recovering from injury, making three substitute appearances in the Premier League.
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi admitted ahead of the Liverpool clash that the 26-year-old is still short of full match fitness.
Kudus’ start against Liverpool is therefore a major step in his recovery, with the extended minutes expected to help build his fitness and sharpness as he works his way back to his best.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
GRA targets over double revenue by 2028
5 minutes
-
Black Maidens bring the jama, then bring the goals in WAFU B opener [VIDEO]
9 minutes
-
GNPC Explorco showcases Voltaian Basin exploration potential at AOW:Energy 2026
14 minutes
-
Black Maidens cruise past Burkina Faso in WAFU B opener
16 minutes
-
Dafeamekpor calls for forensic audit after alleged GH¢600m COVID-19 fumigation gap
20 minutes
-
Minority demands itemised accounts for GHS50m South Africa evacuation, pulls out of closed-door meeting
25 minutes
-
Black Princesses arrive in Ghana after participating in FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in Poland [PHOTOS]
28 minutes
-
Effiduase Asokore MP sues Rev. Owusu Bempah for GH¢10m over alleged defamatory comments
33 minutes
-
Chris Wilder backs Jordan Ayew to be a success at Sheffield United
39 minutes
-
Forestry Commission arrests 12 illegal miners, impounds three excavators in South Formangso Forest Reserve
49 minutes
-
Ghana’s mineral resources must benefit host communities – Lands Minister
56 minutes
-
Kudus makes first Tottenham start since January against Liverpool
59 minutes
-
Government launches five-year initiative to improve emergency maternal and newborn care
1 hour
-
President Mahama will hear about colts football now – GFA President at League launch
1 hour
-
Minority says Foreign Ministry has failed to release GH¢50m evacuation records despite RTI request
1 hour