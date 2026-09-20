Audio By Carbonatix
Paris St-Germain beat rivals Marseille to record just their second win of the Ligue 1 season.
Substitute Ferran Torres headed them into the lead from Desire Doue's cross, his seventh goal in six games.
England midfielder Angel Gomes showed some good footwork before finishing to put Marseille level.
Marquinhos then put PSG ahead from close range after his initial effort was saved by Jeffrey de Lange.
Marseille ended up with 10 men after Timothy Weah, once of PSG, was shown a second yellow card for pulling Nuno Mendes.
The hosts are in the relegation zone after a fourth defeat in five matches.
PSG - who have won five titles in a row - are up to sixth in the Ligue 1 table.
They are five points behind leaders Monaco, who beat Lens 2-1 on Friday.
Latest Stories
-
Warren Buffett steps down after six decades at Berkshire – ‘Father Time always wins’
4 hours
-
Billionaire Man United owner says he has lost confidence in the UK
4 hours
-
I have experienced racism a thousand times – Lamine Yamal
4 hours
-
Ipswich Town investigates racist abuse of Fatawu
4 hours
-
Man City battle past Sunderland in eight-goal thriller
4 hours
-
Neville calls Man Utd ‘pathetic’ – but Carrick maintains belief
5 hours
-
Cunha rescues point for Man United at Fulham
5 hours
-
Government has improved sanitation in one-and-a-half years — Salaga South MP
5 hours
-
Impressive defence behind Iraola’s solid Liverpool start
5 hours
-
Nkwanta North Assembly to appear before Parliament over DACF sanitation spending
5 hours
-
PSG beat Marseille for second league win of the season
5 hours
-
Mourinho prints out ‘red card’ incidents after Real lose derby
5 hours
-
Atletico beat 10-man Real in feisty Madrid derby
5 hours
-
Twelve Tribes of Israel Ghana to mark 40 years with anniversary celebration
6 hours
-
GPL 2026/27: Hearts held by Bechem as Kotoko, Samartex share spoils
6 hours