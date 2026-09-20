Football

PSG beat Marseille for second league win of the season

Source: BBC  
  20 September 2026 9:45pm
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Paris St-Germain beat rivals Marseille to record just their second win of the Ligue 1 season.

Substitute Ferran Torres headed them into the lead from Desire Doue's cross, his seventh goal in six games.

England midfielder Angel Gomes showed some good footwork before finishing to put Marseille level.

Marquinhos then put PSG ahead from close range after his initial effort was saved by Jeffrey de Lange.

Marseille ended up with 10 men after Timothy Weah, once of PSG, was shown a second yellow card for pulling Nuno Mendes.

The hosts are in the relegation zone after a fourth defeat in five matches.

PSG - who have won five titles in a row - are up to sixth in the Ligue 1 table.

They are five points behind leaders Monaco, who beat Lens 2-1 on Friday.

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