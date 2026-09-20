Fashion | International

Converse pulls ‘deeply upsetting’ advert after backlash

Source: BBC  
  20 September 2026 11:14pm
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American footwear brand Converse has pulled an advert that social media users said evoked Ku Klux Klan imagery, saying it recognised "that we got this wrong".

The photo, posted to the company's Instagram account, received backlash online after critics described lighting in the image as looking like a white pointed hood.

A pair of shoes, dangling in the picture, were also likened to an image of a lynching victim by social media users.

In an apology, first issued on Friday, Converse said the photo had been removed from its social media channels and it was working to remove it elsewhere. "This should not have happened and we will do better," it said.

The statement also said: "We're sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong".

Converse The photo from Converse's Instagram account which has since been deleted. A model in Converse trainers and a white skirt stands surrounded by other pairs of the trainers and holding a pair in her hand. A shadow on the floor casts the image of a star and there is a triangular shadow on her skirt.
The image has since been removed from Converse's social media accounts

The photo was part of a campaign promoting its Chuck 70 X trainer, launched internationally on 27 August.

The campaign features the South Korean singer Karina, of the K-pop group Aespa, who is pictured in a series of advertisements for the shoes.

Founded in Massachusetts in the early 1900s, Converse's popularity has skyrocketed since its Chuck Taylor sneaker was first introduced to US basketball courts in 1917.

The global brand has been a subsidiary of Nike since 2003.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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