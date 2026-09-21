Ed Sheeran admits ‘mistakes’ at first show since Macklemore controversy

Ed Sheeran issued a statement on Tuesday saying it was the promoter's decision to drop Macklemore from his upcoming US tour dates

Ed Sheeran has apologised to fans for making "mistakes" as he opened his first show since Macklemore was dropped from his tour for making pro-Palestinian remarks on stage.

The singer began his concert in Philadelphia by addressing the controversy that has since engulfed the tour and prompted all of his support acts to quit.

"I never wanted to be an activist musician, but this has put me in the middle of an important and passionate argument about free speech and the most complex political issue on the planet," Sheeran said.

He described the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attacks as "horrific" and called the situation in Gaza "unjustifiable".

The singer has said the decision to drop Macklemore was made by his promoters, not him. The row has seen ticket prices drop and sales decline for the remaining US leg of his Loop Tour.

Sheeran told the crowd that while he was used to facing criticism for his music, "this week, the criticism was about something much more important, and I've had to take and make difficult decisions - and I am making mistakes - and I'm so, so sorry".

He said he wanted to "address the question of where I stand in the situation in Israel and Palestine, and whether my doing this concert here tonight implies where I stand".

"I have tried in my career not to be a political commentator of any kind, because I want my music and shows to be about unity, not division", he continued. "But this is a humanitarian issue, and I cannot hide how I feel about it anymore."

Sheeran said what happened in Israel on 7 October was "horrific and compounded centuries of Jewish pain", and what was happening in Gaza was "catastrophic and unjustifiable and disproportionate".

"My heart has been broken by the scale of devastation and loss of civilian lives, of children's lives, and this systemic injustice we're seeing unfold in the West Bank cannot be overlooked."

He said he was working out how to contribute in a way that would help "victims of these terrible times - and listening and learning, because I do not know enough".

The British singer became emotional as he told the crowd his concert was "still a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone here can stand beside people that have opposing views".

He said that he had not known "whether this tour would be carrying on" and "whether I even wanted to be an artist at all", but that he had returned to the stage because he was committed to his fans.

Sheeran also said he was "deeply worried" about venues "pre-approve" content or performers, a point that drew applause from the audience.

His remaining tour dates are scheduled with shows set throughout North and South America. While the mega-star's previous tour was among the highest-grossing of all time, some ticket prices for this show dropped to $32 (£24).

Some fans reported being able to get ticket refunds, though Ticketmaster and concert promoter Messina Touring Group did not confirm they were being reimbursed.

Some protesters waved flags outside the venue, but the concert proceeded largely unfettered.

A protester who gave his name as Cooper said he had come out "to support the struggle for" the Palestinian people.

"We need more people like Macklemore and other artists who have a voice, who have a public platform, to be able to speak on behalf of the Palestinian people and their struggle for liberation, especially in the United States," he said.

Of the handful of ticket-holders who stopped to talk to the BBC prior to the show, there was a sentiment of determination to enjoy an evening of music while at the same time supporting freedom of speech.

Reacting to Sheeran's remarks as they later left the venue, one fan said he had "covered both sides nicely, and I think everyone leaves happy", while another called his speech "very sincere, and I think that's what the people wanted to hear was sincerity".

The controversy began in early September, when Macklemore performed a song dedicated to pro-Palestinian protesters and referred to the death toll in Gaza as a genocide, a claim Israel rejects. The rapper also said criticism of Israel was not intended as criticism of "my Jewish brothers and sisters".

Messina Touring Group said Macklemore was dropped because some venues - such as Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts - would refuse to let the concerts take place if he performed.

Billionaire Robert Kraft who owns Gillette Stadium and the American football team the New England Patriots, confirmed he had banned Macklemore from performing during the British singer's forthcoming shows.

Kraft, who is Jewish, accused the US rapper of hate speech and said he was "only sharing selective information and ignoring the actions of Hamas".

Meanwhile, support acts including Irish singer-songwriter Aaron Rowe and Danish musician Lukas Graham and his backing band Beoga quit the tour in solidarity with Macklemore.

The artists argued his removal represented a chilling effect on free speech.

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