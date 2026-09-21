I’ll never discuss my finances with man, even if he’s my husband – Nancy Isime

Audio By Carbonatix
Nollywood actor and media personality Nancy Isime has said she would never discuss her finances with a man she is in a relationship with.
Speaking in an episode of the Thanks for Coming podcast, Isime emphasised that she would not disclose her earnings even to her husband.
She explained that she does not see any need for that, stressing that she also does not expect her partner to discuss his finances with her.
“I will never discuss three things: my money, my money, my money. I would never discuss how much I have in my account or how much I earn with my man. For what? He shouldn’t discuss his either with me,” she said.
She also said that she would never check her man’s phone, adding that she does not care that much.
Isime advised ladies who check their partners’ phones to refrain from doing so and stop putting so much pressure on themselves.
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