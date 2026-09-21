Movies

I’ll never discuss my finances with man, even if he’s my husband – Nancy Isime

Source: Daily Post  
  21 September 2026 12:44am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Nollywood actor and media personality Nancy Isime has said she would never discuss her finances with a man she is in a relationship with.

Speaking in an episode of the Thanks for Coming podcast, Isime emphasised that she would not disclose her earnings even to her husband.

She explained that she does not see any need for that, stressing that she also does not expect her partner to discuss his finances with her.

“I will never discuss three things: my money, my money, my money. I would never discuss how much I have in my account or how much I earn with my man. For what? He shouldn’t discuss his either with me,” she said.

She also said that she would never check her man’s phone, adding that she does not care that much.

Isime advised ladies who check their partners’ phones to refrain from doing so and stop putting so much pressure on themselves.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group