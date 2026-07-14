Ghana plans tougher crackdown on TV and movie piracy after Nollywood filmmakers raise alarm

Ghanaian actor and Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority (NFA), James Gardiner, has assured filmmakers that authorities are working on tougher measures to curb the illegal broadcast of movies by television stations in Ghana.

His comments came during a conversation with Nollywood producer Uchenna Mbunabo, who expressed frustration over what he described as the widespread practice of some Ghanaian television stations downloading movies from YouTube and airing them without permission or compensation.

Mbunabo questioned why films produced with significant investment continue to be broadcast freely on television, arguing that the practice deprives filmmakers of revenue and discourages content creation.

"I noticed that some Ghana TV stations are stealing our films, showing them for free with impunity. Is it legalized in your country for a TV station to go on YouTube and download people's sweat and show it?" Mbunabo asked.

Responding, Gardiner acknowledged that the problem exists and admitted that it has become a major concern for Ghana's film industry.

"No, it is not. I get very disappointed when I see it," he said.

Gardiner explained that the National Film Authority has already begun discussions with the Ministry of Communication, the National Media Commission, and the National Communications Authority to introduce stronger regulations for television broadcasters, particularly digital television stations.

"So that's one of the very big things that we have been trying to address. We've met with the Ministry of Communication together with NMC and NCA; they govern our TV space in the country, and we're trying to make laws so that all the TV stations will camp under one umbrella," he said.

When Mbunabo questioned why copyright laws had not prevented the practice, Gardiner acknowledged that existing legislation has not been effective enough.

"There is, but it's ineffective because a lot of the TV stations don't have offices because now, we have digital TV stations. They operate from anywhere. They can even have a Ghanaian TV station operating from Austria just because it's digital. So, we're trying to find a way to revoke all licenses, and then everybody will now come and apply," he explained.

According to Gardiner, the proposed reforms will require all television stations to obtain fresh operating licenses, allowing regulators to identify broadcasters and enforce compliance more effectively.

He expressed optimism that the reforms could be completed by next year.

"By next year it should be done. Yes, Inshallah. It's a process, but we will get there," he said.

Gardiner also revealed that authorities intend to introduce strict sanctions for broadcasters found guilty of copyright infringement.

"One hundred percent penalty. First of all, whatever fine they get will come to you. If they do the offense two times, their license will be suspended; the third time, off. They will cancel their license," he stated.

Mbunabo, whose productions frequently feature Ghanaian actors, said the issue has become increasingly frustrating because it affects producers' ability to earn legitimate income from their work.

"Let me speak for myself." I love Ghanaian actors. I can never do a movie without Ghanaians. Inasmuch as I love them, I also want to make money by putting it on YouTube with Ghanaians watching my movie. But now I will do it; they will show it on TV for free. It's very disheartening. I feel like crying," he said.

Copyright infringement has remained one of the biggest challenges facing Ghana's film industry for years. Producers have repeatedly raised concerns about unauthorized broadcasts by television stations and online platforms, arguing that piracy continues to undermine investment in local and international film productions.

If implemented, the proposed licensing reforms and stricter enforcement measures could mark one of the most significant efforts in recent years to strengthen copyright protection and safeguard the earnings of filmmakers in Ghana.

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