I’ll never discuss my earnings with my spouse – Nancy Isime

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime has stated that she will never disclose her earnings to her man.

She stated this while discussing privacy and boundaries in marriage on the ‘Thanks For Coming’ podcast.

Emphasising how she values privacy and boundaries, the actress noted that her earnings are off-limits in her relationships, and she does not expect him to discuss his either.

While insisting that she sees no reason for financial disclosures between couples, she revealed that, unlike other young ladies, she has never daydreamed about getting married.

“Tell a man how much I earn, for what? I can never. And I don’t want him to discuss his earnings with me either. I don’t want to know how much he is earning. I’ve no problem with him going through my phone, but for what?

“I would never ask to check his phone. You know, when young girls sit down and daydream about getting married, I have never done that. All I daydream about is working, making money and being independent,” she said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.