Actress Nancy Isime reveals why she may never have children

Nollywood actress and model, Nancy Isime, has opened up on her views on parenthood and having children of her own.

She made this known while speaking in an interview on the ‘Thanks For Coming’ podcast on Tuesday.

When asked how many children she would like to have, the media personality explained that while she loves children, she believes that loving them can also mean not bringing them into the world due to certain challenges and uncertainties in life.

She said, “You know the craziest thing about loving children? I feel like if you really love children, you wouldn’t want to bring them into the world.

“Are you not suffering today? Have you not seen me today? Is earth not ghetto? Are you not going through a lot? Don’t you wish some days that you were not born?”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.