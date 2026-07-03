Mediocres more likely to succeed than professionals in Nigeria – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Deyemi Okanlawon, has claimed that mediocrity is more likely to succeed than professionalism in Nigeria.

Speaking in a recent episode of the Dear Ife podcast, Okanlawon described Nigeria as a society where mediocrity thrives at the expense of excellence.

He warned that it is risky to be “too professional” in Nigeria, claiming that it could hamper success and career progress.

“In a country where mediocrity reigns, you can’t be too serious. I was joked that you can’t be too professional to succeed in Nigeria. Those who act the most unserious succeed the most.

“I have realised that you have to tone your intellect down a lot to succeed here,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.