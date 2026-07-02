I quit acting because pay was nonsense – Deyemi Okanlawon

Nigerian movie star, Deyemi Okanlawon, has revealed why he quit acting.

He made the disclosure during his recent interview with the CreativiTea podcast.

Discussing his acting career and experience, he stated that he quit acting in 2019.

Revealing why he quit his acting career, Deyemi, who noted that he wasn’t fulfilled by the work,

also claimed that the “pay was nonsense”.

“So, I quit acting in 2019. I quit because the pay was nonsense, the work was nonsense. And I just felt like I didn’t leave 9 – 5 work to come and do mediocre work.

“It was difficult to wake up in the morning and go to work, and what is the point of being passionate about something and then not being fulfilled by it? So I quit and then went back to 9-5 work”, he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.