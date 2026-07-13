Many Nigerian celebrities don’t know when to exit stage, evolve – Jim Iyke

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has revealed that he deliberately set out to rebrand himself as a responsible gentleman, moving away from the “bad boy” image the movie industry gave him.
Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Joey Akan, Iyke stated that external forces influenced him to adopt the “bad boy” image, but he rebranded when he realised it was no longer serviceable.
He claimed that a lot of his colleagues suffer stagnation because they don’t know when to exit the stage or evolve.
The movie star emphasised that it is important for entertainers to know when to rebrand to maintain relevance.
He said, “External forces play a great part in who you become in the entertainment industry.
“At every point in time, something is serviceable. We can all agree the ‘bad boy’ image was serviceable then. But then, as you advance in life, you meet important people that your ‘bad boy’ persona is anathema to how they live.
“Not knowing when to exit the stage is a problem a lot of us are having in entertainment. Let’s just say I knew when to exit.
“The ‘bad boy’ image served its purpose, but I had to ditch it when it was no longer serviceable to move forward in life.”
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