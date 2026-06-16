Over five phones were stolen at Alex Ekubo’s service of songs – Stan Nze

Popular Nollywood actor Stan Nze has revealed that more than five phones were stolen at the late Alex Ekubo’s service of songs last Wednesday.

He made the disclosure hours after actresses Bam Bam and Susan Peters raised the alarm over their stolen phones at the event.

Reacting to the incident in an Instagram post on Thursday, Stan Nze, who was the MC of the event and a close associate of Alex, disclosed that more than five phones were stolen.

Questioning the conscience of Nigerians, he said, “How can you come to a place where people are mourning and steal from them?”

He further claimed that the average Nigerian is wicked and heartless.

“Plenty of times, we complain about the government and how Nigeria is not working, the killings and the insurgency, which is very, very true.

“But I want to address us as a people today. What are our values? I hear people saying that if we get into government, we will do our best, we will change things and policies. To be honest, I doubt that a lot because of the mindset of the average Nigerian.

“I hosted my dear friend’s service of songs last night, and it was one of the hardest things to do. But at that service of songs, over five phones went missing. I’m saying five phones because I don’t want to exaggerate. At least, I know two people who lost their phones personally, and it got me thinking: how can you come to a place where people are mourning and steal from them?

“What has happened to our conscience as a people? At one point, they had to block the gate so that people would not leave until the phones were found. The government is not our problem. Even if we chase everyone in government out now, who will lead?

"Who will do the job? How is your own personal life? How kind are you to your neighbour? You’re saying that the government is bad, but you’re wicked.

“We’re not kind people. We’re not kind with people’s health, not with money, not with sympathy. We’re not kind people. This is a call to all Nigerians to start doing the right thing in our little circles. People were crying over their phones,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.