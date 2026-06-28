Segun Arinze, Jerry Amilo react to fresh concerns about actor Hanks Anuku

Nigerian movie veterans Segun Arinze and Jerry Amilo have reacted to fresh concerns about the mental health and well-being of their colleague, Hanks Anuku.

A video showing Hanks lying on the road in Wuse 2, Abuja, surfaced online on Saturday, June 27, 2026. In the video, the actor was seen talking to himself while holding a disposable cup.

Following the viral video, many netizens have raised concerns over his appearance and health status, while some alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Reacting to the controversy, actors Arinze and Amilo commented on one of the Instagram posts shared by a popular blog, saying it was an old video.

Arinze wrote, “This is a very old video oo.”

While urging the public to desist from spreading evil news, Jerry Amilo also wrote, “PLEASE THIS IS AN OLD VIDEO. STOP SPREADING EVIL NEWS AND WISHES.”

In November 2023, Anuku attributed his drinking habits to his battle with depression.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.