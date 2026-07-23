Death of my partner affected my life – Hanks Anuku speaks after viral deliverance video

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Actor Hanks Anuku has disclosed that the death of his partner affected his life and career.
He made this known amid fresh concerns about his mental health and well-being after he was seen several times in a distressed state.
Days after the viral video, the actor was seen undergoing deliverance at a church in Abuja.
However, speaking days after the deliverance in a video shared on social media, the actor stated that the death of his partner and the mother of his children left him emotionally shattered and unable to move on.
Emphasising the trauma, Hanks explained that he withdrew from people and isolated himself.
“A lot of you know me, and I guess you have seen a lot online about me. I have been through a lot of traumatic situations. First, I lost my baby mama. I wanted to marry her, but she went to the great beyond too soon.
"She was the mother of my daughter and son over there. I remember when I first met her. We were always together. Before the deliverance, I felt weighed down, very heavy and uncomfortable. But now I feel as light as a feather and like a newborn baby after the prayers.
"I feel so much joy now. There’s laughter and dancing in me again. I wanted to become someone I had never been before. I was misled until I was struck by the Holy Spirit and brought into God’s presence for deliverance, healing, and divine comfort,” he said.
DAILY POST recalls that the actor had, in 2023, attributed his drinking habit to depression.
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