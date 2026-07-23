Depression can strengthen marriages if couples respond positively – Rev. Daniel Annan

Depression and its effects on marital stability took centre stage on Joy Prime’s Let’s Talk, hosted by Asieduwaa Akumia on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The programme examined how mental health challenges can affect relationships and the stability of marriages, while encouraging couples to seek understanding and professional support when needed.

The discussion highlighted that depression affects not only the individual experiencing it but also spouses, children and the wider family. Panellists explained that when left untreated, depression can weaken communication, create emotional distance and increase conflict between couples.

Speaking on the programme, counsellor and Resident Pastor of Universal Gospel Center, Tema, Rev. Daniel Annan encouraged couples not to lose hope when faced with marital difficulties.

“Problems themselves are not evil. They are catalysts that could lead to greater heights in your depression states,” he stated.

He explained that challenges should be viewed as opportunities for growth rather than reasons to give up on a marriage.

Rev. Annan stressed that every marriage experiences challenges, but the way couples respond to those challenges determines the strength and longevity of their relationship. He urged spouses to remain patient, communicate openly and seek counselling whenever difficulties become overwhelming.

Host Asieduwaa Akumia steered the discussion by examining how depression influences communication, trust and emotional intimacy in marriage. The conversation emphasised the importance of recognising the signs of depression early and providing emotional support to affected partners instead of judging or blaming them.

The panel also called for an end to the stigma surrounding mental health, noting that many people suffer in silence because they fear discrimination or misunderstanding. They encouraged families and communities to create safe environments where individuals can seek professional help without shame.

Throughout the discussion, viewers were reminded that depression is a treatable health condition and that recovery is possible through counselling, medical care, family support and effective communication. Couples were encouraged to work together to overcome life’s challenges.

The programme concluded with a call for greater public awareness of mental health and its impact on family life. The panellists agreed that understanding, compassion and resilience are essential to building strong and stable marriages, even in the face of depression and other life challenges.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.