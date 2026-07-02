Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku breaks silence after viral Abuja video

Veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku has broken his silence following public concern over his well-being after a video of him surfaced online in Abuja.

A man who claimed to have met the actor on Tuesday shared a fresh video showing Hanks appearing calm while responding to the recent attention surrounding him.

Reacting to the viral clips, the actor dismissed the concerns, saying, “Y’all haven’t seen anything yet. Y’all should face your government and leave me the hell alone. If you don’t have a better thing to do, go do something; I’m good.”

Recall that a video making the rounds online, showing Hanks lying on the road in Wuse 2, Abuja, surfaced on Saturday.

He was talking to himself while holding a disposable cup.

"Y'all haven't seen anything yet. Y'all should face your government and leave me alone. I'm good," says veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku.



A man shared a video claiming he met veteran Nollywood actor Hanks Anuku yesterday in Abuja, days after a video of the actor sitting on… pic.twitter.com/IRxqYMI4Op — GWG (@gwg_ng) June 30, 2026

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