‘I didn’t secretly sell my husband’s properties’ – Mr Ibu’s widow

Audio By Carbonatix
The widow of late Nollywood actor John Okafor, Stella Maris Okafor, has dismissed allegations that she secretly sold her late husband’s properties and kept the proceeds to herself.
The family of the late actor, popularly known as Mr Ibu, recently opened up about their struggles and financial situation.
In a recent video now making the rounds online, while speaking to content creator King Mitchy, Stella Maris explained that the sale of the properties was carried out in line with a court order and with the consent of Mr Ibu’s two sons, Valentine Okafor and Daniel Okafor.
She further backed her claim, stating that she has the relevant documents.
“I have to show you this document. This is a court order. We—I didn’t, not me alone. My husband’s two sons, Valentine Okafor and Daniel Okafor, and I did it in accordance with the court order. All the evidence is here. We sold the house. I am not the one who sold the house,” she stated.
She also disclosed that she currently runs an online jewellery business, explaining that her late husband had initially discouraged her from venturing into it while she was still acting.
“I have a page online where I sell jewellery, and I am still selling my jewellery. When I wanted to start this business, my late husband stopped me because I was acting. My late husband was my colleague in the industry,” she said.
She further revealed that she is planning to move out of her current residence, describing it as too expensive and saying she only relocated there due to security concerns and public pressure following her husband’s death.
“I did not intend to come to this place. It’s because of pressure and security, but I am packing out.”
Addressing claims by a young man who alleged online that he is one of Mr Ibu’s children and was denied financial support, Stella Maris said disagreements over money began shortly after the actor’s burial.
She alleged that some family members demanded that she share the money given to her during the burial for the upkeep of her children.
“Before they sold the land, we were still in the village, and they were dragging with me over the money that was given to me during the burial. They insisted that I should share the money with them. I told them that this was money given to me for my children. Why should I come and share it with you people?”
Watch the full video here.
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