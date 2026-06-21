Alexx Ekubo laid to rest in Abia amid tears 

Audio By Carbonatix
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has been laid to rest amid tears in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.
The actor died on May 11, 2026, at 40 after battling with kidney cancer.
The funeral started on Wednesday in Ujari Village, Arochukwu, for a wake-keep ceremony.
The funeral service was held on Thursday at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, before the final internment at his family compound.
Various colleagues and friends of the late actor paid tributes before he was finally laid to rest.
Alexx Ekubo has appeared in several Nollywood movies and was a philanthropist before his death.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
Why Ghana can’t ignore plastic pollution and marine litter: A World Ocean Day reflection
3 minutes
-
Ghana’s economy set for 5.9-6.1% growth in 2026 despite Middle East tensions – Standard Bank Research
6 minutes
-
Kennedy Agyapong’s statements undermine NPP’s good name – Ahiagbah
23 minutes
-
I will not rest until Bawumia becomes Ghana’s President in 2028 – Wontumi
26 minutes
-
Ignore the distractions – Sammi Awuku urges Bawumia
29 minutes
-
NCPTA backs GES ban on extravagant graduation ceremonies in basic schools
32 minutes
-
Bibiani NPP coordinators demand resignation of Western North Regional Chairman over mass disqualification
35 minutes
-
UTAG gives government June 30 deadline to resolve welfare issues or face strike
39 minutes
-
Ghana’s non-traditional exports exceed $5bn mark
44 minutes
-
Stanbic Bank rewards FIFA World Cup winners and launches new Visa local card usage initiative
46 minutes
-
Handicrafts sector records 500% growth in exports – GEPA
50 minutes
-
Emirates expands operations in Ghana with additional weekly flights
50 minutes
-
Fire destroys six apartments, leaves 15 homeless at Aboabo
54 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin urges NPP unity, accuses NDC of failing Ghanaians
57 minutes
-
Alleged fugitive car snatcher arrested, colleagues gunned down
60 minutes