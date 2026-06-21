Alexx Ekubo laid to rest in Abia amid tears 

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has been laid to rest amid tears in his hometown of Arochukwu, Abia State.

The actor died on May 11, 2026, at 40 after battling with kidney cancer.

The funeral started on Wednesday in Ujari Village, Arochukwu, for a wake-keep ceremony.

The funeral service was held on Thursday at Mary Slessor School, Amanagwu Village, Arochukwu, before the final internment at his family compound.

Various colleagues and friends of the late actor paid tributes before he was finally laid to rest.

Alexx Ekubo has appeared in several Nollywood movies and was a philanthropist before his death.

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