Demons rule entertainment industry – Jim Iyke claims

Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has alleged that the entertainment industry is dominated by “demons” and created to “extol satanism.”

Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Joey Akan, Iyke claimed that most people in the entertainment industry serve themselves and extol themselves as demigods, which, according to him, is a virtue of satanism.

The movie star revealed that he once thought he was special because people would cry and faint whenever he walked into a room, but later realised it was self-worship after finding God.

He explained that it takes conscious effort for people in the entertainment industry to be connected to God rather than self-worship or any form of satanism.

He said, “There is no bigger enabler than the entertainment industry. This is where demons live. Entertainment is totally created and orchestrated to extol the virtues of Satanism.

“What in the entertainment industry glorifies God except you intentionally or consciously pursue him? Is it the blatant life?

“What do we extol that is godly? I am not saying God doesn’t exist in the entertainment industry; I am saying the entertainment industry is predominantly created for Satanism.

“As a creative, to create is to mimic God. But in the entertainment structure, many serve self. You can’t serve God and serve self. That is a conflict of interest. Serving self is satanism itself.

“When you extol yourself to god-like status, when you think you should be worshipped or the laws should not apply to you anymore, you are literally worshipped.

“I have been there. I have seen people cry when I walk into a room, and I look at them and think I am special. No, you are not.

‘Once you find your place with God, you will understand what is special. What is special is being able to find God in this place that is devoid of his presence.”

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