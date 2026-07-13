There’s some truth to ‘school na scam’ – Jim Iyke

Audio By Carbonatix
Veteran Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has said there’s some truth to the controversial claim that Western education is a “scam.”
Speaking in a recent interview with media personality Joey Akan, Iyke argued that many former students, including himself, are now doing far better than their tutors.
He added that many successful and wealthy people in society don’t have formal education or aren't academically accomplished.
He said the true path to success is learning from one's parents' or mentors’ experiences, as well as survival and economic skills.
Iyke said, “There is some truth to ‘school na scam’. I am doing better than all my lecturers. I once met one of my lecturers, who is now late, on a plane, and we both knew who was doing better. If I had taken everything he taught me verbatim and applied it in my pursuit, I wouldn’t have been successful.
“I will tell you what worked. It is what the uncles, the traders who barely went to school, told me. They told me to go left at all times and never right. The father who told me to forget theories, know when to be ruthless, conform, or stand my ground, and which books to read.
“Some of the wealthiest men in the world did not get it from the classroom. How many of them have PhD? I have a PhD holder who works for me. We can argue all we want, but school is partly a scam.”
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