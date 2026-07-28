National

I’ve tried everything — Akofena reveals failed attempts to reconcile with Adwoa Safo

Source: Adomonline.com  
  28 July 2026 6:59pm
Head of the Safo Family and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Head of the Safo Family and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, says he has tried everything possible to reconcile with his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over the dispute that arose following their father’s death, but nothing has worked.

Speaking to Adom News in an interview on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Akofena said he had enlisted some prominent people, including former presidents, in a bid to broker peace.

“I tried everything. I’ve gone to many prominent people, including chiefs and former presidents, to call for a meeting so we can resolve issues,” he said. “I’ve even driven to her house to speak to her.”

He said going public was a last resort, not a first move.

“I didn’t even want to speak to the media about this. You know me; I don’t put my issues in public unless it has to do with work. I’ve done everything without success,” he said

His comments come amid an escalating standoff between the siblings, a day after he declared the July 30 burial date for their late father, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, null and void, a move Adwoa Safo has publicly rejected, insisting the funeral will proceed as scheduled.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group