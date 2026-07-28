I’ve tried everything — Akofena reveals failed attempts to reconcile with Adwoa Safo

Head of the Safo Family and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I

Head of the Safo Family and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, says he has tried everything possible to reconcile with his sister, Sarah Adwoa Safo, over the dispute that arose following their father’s death, but nothing has worked.

Speaking to Adom News in an interview on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, Akofena said he had enlisted some prominent people, including former presidents, in a bid to broker peace.

“I tried everything. I’ve gone to many prominent people, including chiefs and former presidents, to call for a meeting so we can resolve issues,” he said. “I’ve even driven to her house to speak to her.”

He said going public was a last resort, not a first move.

“I didn’t even want to speak to the media about this. You know me; I don’t put my issues in public unless it has to do with work. I’ve done everything without success,” he said

His comments come amid an escalating standoff between the siblings, a day after he declared the July 30 burial date for their late father, Apostle Dr. Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, null and void, a move Adwoa Safo has publicly rejected, insisting the funeral will proceed as scheduled.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.