Security fired warning shots after gate breach attempt — Lawyer Kantanka on Adwoa Safo’s incident

Former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo

Kristo Asafo Church Lawyer Nana Kofi Kantanka has clarified that security personnel only fired warning shots during a tense moment involving former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo, at a Kristo Asafo leadership programme, after an alleged attempt to breach the gate with a vehicle.

Speaking on JoyNews, he explained that the gathering was part of a constitutional process undertaken by the Council of Elders to select and formally introduce a new leader from among the sons of the founder.

He noted that the selection process had begun about a month earlier, culminating in the appointment of a new leader who was being presented to the general council at the event.

“The constitution gave the Council of Elders the mandate to go through a process and appoint a leader from among the sons of the founder. They have done that, and today was the introduction to the general council,” he said.

However, the event was disrupted by what he described as a security incident at the entrance of the premises, involving a vehicle attempting to force its way through the gates.

According to him, loud bangs were first heard at the southern gate, causing confusion among attendees.

“At the southern gate there was a loud bang. It happened again, and we realised it was a car trying to enter the premises,” he explained.

He further stated that the same situation occurred at the northern gate when the vehicle allegedly attempted to gain entry from another point after being unable to pass through the first gate.

“The same thing happened at the northern gate. The vehicle tried again,” he added.

Lawyer Kantanka said security personnel, who were on duty to protect people at the event, responded by firing warning shots to prevent the situation from escalating and to avoid potential harm.

“The security apparatus fired warning shots because there were still people inside the premises. If a vehicle forces its way in, it could cause casualties. It was purely to prevent danger,” he stressed.

He was emphatic that, contrary to reports suggesting a shooting incident involving former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, no such attack occurred.

“As far as what happened on the ground is concerned, nobody was shot. Those reports are not accurate,” he clarified.

On claims that she was denied access to the venue, he maintained that no individual was deliberately prevented from entering, but said proper procedure required visitors to park and proceed on foot.

“If she had parked and walked in properly to indicate she wanted to enter, she would have been allowed access,” he said.

He also noted that invitations were extended to all children of the founder during the selection process, though not all of them honoured the invitation, adding that Adwoa Safo is not part of the current leadership structure.

The clarification comes amid widespread chaos over the incident, which has since sparked mixed accounts of what exactly transpired at the Kristo Asafo Church.

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