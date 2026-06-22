Kristo Asafo family rejects Akofena leadership claim, says Adwoa Safo is the rightful heir

The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo has firmly rejected any claim by his son, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, to the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission, insisting that the succession framework established by the late founder remains binding.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 21, the family declared that Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, is the duly recognised Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family and continues to serve as the principal representative of the family's interests.

The statement comes amid a widening internal dispute within the Kristo Asafo Mission, a Ghanaian religious movement with associated industrial and engineering enterprises founded by Apostle Kwadwo Safo, who died in September 2025.

The family confirmed that Adwoa Safo is currently in stable condition and responding positively to medical treatment following a shooting incident on Sunday at the residence of her younger brother, Israel Safo.

According to the family's statement, Apostle Kwadwo Safo had initially designated his son, Mr Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, as his successor in 2017, entrusting him with leadership of the church and oversight of various business entities.

However, the family observed a significant decline in the fortunes of several businesses within the Kristo Asafo conglomerate during his tenure, leading to the collapse or near collapse of a number of enterprises. Furthermore, several foundational principles of the church were altered, while Mr Israel Safo increasingly exercised authority without due regard for the Founder.

Consequently, in 2024, Apostle Kwadwo Safo took steps to revoke the mandate previously granted to Mr Israel Safo. The relevant provisions conferring that authority were subsequently removed from the church's governing framework.

Thereafter, Apostle Kwadwo Safo appointed his daughter, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo, as Head of the Family and established a succession roadmap for the future leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission. The succession framework was amended and explicitly excluded Mr Israel Safo from consideration for the leadership position.

The family's statement detailed that Mr Israel Kwadwo Safo, in collaboration with certain elders of the church, sought to organise a private installation ceremony aimed at declaring himself the leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission, contrary to the wishes and succession directives of the late Founder.

Two members of the church initiated legal proceedings and secured a court application seeking to restrain the purported installation ceremony. The plaintiffs, Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, filed a writ at the Accra High Court, arguing that amendments made to the church's constitution in 2024 effectively removed Israel Kwadwo Safo from the line of succession.

Several attempts were made to serve the relevant court processes on Mr Israel Safo, but these efforts proved unsuccessful.

On the morning of June 21, 2026, Hon. Adwoa Safo personally undertook efforts to serve the court documents on her younger brother. During the encounter, the family alleged that Mr Israel Safo discharged a firearm multiple times in her direction and also instructed associates at the scene to open fire on her vehicle.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that Adwoa Safo reported the matter to the Kwabenya Police Station and presented a vehicle with registration number GN 3482-24, which had visible gunshot damage.

According to a police situation report, the former MP sustained gunshot injuries to her left ear and right hand during the incident. She was issued a Police Medical Report Form and is currently receiving medical treatment, while the vehicle has been retained for forensic examination.

Police have arrested six suspects identified as Tamakloe Safo Jehoshaphat, 38; Richard Ayertey, 38; Badu Enoch, 34; Amoakwah Sam, 37; Kwabena Safo, 35; and Gideon Safo, 35. Five pump-action guns and one sidearm were retrieved from the suspects.

The suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Armed Robbery Unit of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Headquarters for further investigations.

The police have also invited Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena and Kwasi Adjei, who allegedly ordered the shooting, to report to the police on Monday, June 22, 2026.

The family has categorically stated that it does not recognise any purported installation or assumption of leadership by Mr Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena that is inconsistent with the directives of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

"The public is hereby advised to exercise caution in any dealings with Mr Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena that purport to represent the interests, assets, leadership, or affairs of the Kristo Asafo Mission or the Kwadwo Safo Family," the statement warned.

"Any person who chooses to engage in such dealings does so at his or her own risk."

The family further noted that some matters involving Mr Israel Safo are currently the subject of concern and scrutiny and reserved its right to pursue all available legal remedies to protect the legacy, assets, and wishes of the late Apostle Emeritus Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Safo.

The family called on all members of the Kristo Asafo Mission, well-wishers, and the general public to remain calm, respect the rule of law, and allow the appropriate institutions of the state to address the matters currently before them.

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