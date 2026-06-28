Adwoa Safo petitions Attorney-General to move shooting case to High Court over jurisdiction concerns

Former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has petitioned the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice to review and transfer a criminal case involving an alleged shooting incident from the Adenta Circuit Court to the High Court.

In a petition dated June 25, 2026, her lawyers argued that the Circuit Court lacks jurisdiction to hear the case because the principal offence constitutes a first-degree felony, which they say is triable only at the High Court.

The accused persons, including the former MP, are facing charges including use of offensive weapons, possession of firearms and explosives, participation in vigilante activities, discharge of firearms in a public place, and causing unlawful damage.

According to the petition, the offence of intentionally and unlawfully causing harm with the use of an offensive weapon falls within the category of first-degree felonies and must therefore be tried on indictment before the High Court.

“Respectfully, the offence of intentionally and unlawfully causing harm with the use of an offensive weapon is a first-degree felony and is triable on indictment before the High Court, not the Circuit Court,” the petition stated.

Her legal team further argued that the Circuit Court lacks jurisdiction not only to try the case but also to entertain bail applications involving the accused persons.

The petition relates to an alleged shooting incident on June 21, 2026, in which Adwoa Safo was reportedly attacked while seated in her vehicle outside the residence of her brother, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena, who is also among the accused persons.

She is said to have sustained injuries to her face, ear, jaw, and the back of her head, with claims that bullet fragments remain lodged in her skull. Her vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, was also reportedly damaged.

Following the incident, the former MP’s brother and eight others were arrested, arraigned before court, and granted bail in the sum of GH¢500,000 with two sureties.

The petition is requesting the Attorney-General to call for the police docket, review the case, and have it refiled at the High Court to ensure what her lawyers describe as a full and expeditious trial.

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