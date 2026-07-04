Kristo Asafo saga: ‘My dad didn’t die intestate; he left a valid will’ – Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has declared that her late father, Apostle Kwadwo Safo, left behind a valid will governing the administration of his estate, dismissing suggestions that the ongoing dispute surrounding the Kristo Asafo Mission stems from disagreements over inheritance.

According to her, public discussion of the matter has created the mistaken impression that the disagreement is about access to her father's wealth or control of church property, insisting instead that the central issue is the implementation of the final directives left by the founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

In a statement issued on Friday, July 3, following what she described as an assassination attempt on her life on June 21, the former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection said Apostle Kwadwo Safo made clear arrangements regarding both the leadership of the church and the administration of his estate before his death.

She stressed that contrary to widespread speculation, her father did not die without leaving legal instructions.

"It is also important to state clearly that my dad did not die intestate. He left a valid Will, which I believe sets out definitive provisions for the administration of his estate, including his properties and inheritance, all of which will be properly addressed and given effect upon the formal reading and execution of same," she said.

Ms Safo said the existence of the will should put to rest claims that the family is engaged in an inheritance battle.

She maintained that she has never pursued her father's wealth or properties for personal benefit, explaining that she deliberately built her own career long before his passing.

"I have never sought to draw wealth or personal gain from my late father’s estate or properties but have for many years, even before the passing of our dear dad, chosen to walk a path defined by integrity, contentment, independence and self-determined effort," she stated.

The former legislator explained that the disagreement surrounding the Kristo Asafo Mission is rooted in constitutional changes introduced by Apostle Kwadwo Safo in 2024 rather than disputes over inheritance.

According to her, those amendments removed Israel Kwadwo Safo from the leadership of the church and later installed her as head of the Kantanka family in February 2025.

She said her father personally instructed her shortly before his death to ensure that the constitutional amendments were implemented.

"On his death bed, my dad instructed me to ensure that this provision was expressly upheld, and I consider it my duty and responsibility to honour that directive as his first child," she said.

Ms Safo further rejected claims that she was seeking to assume leadership of the Kristo Asafo Church, insisting that she had no personal ambition to control either the church or its assets.

"The matter at hand is neither about any aspiration on my part to lead the Kristo Asafo Church, nor does it concern a dispute over church property or, for that matter, inheritance," she said.

She emphasised that her overriding objective is to ensure that her late father's final wishes are respected and properly implemented.

According to her, she remains committed to securing justice for Apostle Kwadwo Safo, the Kantanka family and the Kristo Asafo Mission while ensuring that the legal processes governing his estate and the execution of his will are allowed to take their course.

Mrs Safo also urged the public to refrain from interpreting the current disagreements as a struggle for power or inheritance, maintaining that the issues involved concern adherence to the directives left by the late founder of the church.

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