Adwoa Safo: JoyNews at sickbed of injured former Dome-Kwabenya MP

Sarah Adwoa Safo, ex-MP for Dome Kwabenya in hospital

It was a few minutes past 2:00 p.m. when one of JoyNews' editors received a call from a man identified as Solomon, who was coordinating what was expected to be a rare media briefing by former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo following Sunday's shooting incident.

I was immediately assigned to the 37 Military Hospital, where she was receiving treatment.

This was shortly after I had returned from the Adenta Circuit Court, where her brother and eight other persons had been granted bail over their alleged involvement in the incident.

JoyNews was the first media house to arrive at the hospital. We proceeded directly to the Yaa Asantewaa Ward, where she was reportedly receiving treatment.

Upon arriving at the entrance, we noticed a few visitors gathered outside. Moments later, Solomon approached us after I informed him via phone of our arrival.

According to him, Adwoa Safo herself had initially been expected to address the media. However, shortly after we arrived, the plan suddenly changed. He explained that although she had wanted to speak, her condition had deteriorated.

When I pressed further, he responded: "How do you expect her to speak in this condition?"

He further revealed that approximately four or five bullet pellets had already been removed from her head, although he was uncertain of the exact number.

The revelation left my cameraman, driver and me troubled as we tried to imagine the severity of her injuries.

About 15 to 20 minutes later, other media houses began arriving at the facility. Throughout this period, our cameras remained on standby, ready to capture any developments. However, we were later instructed not to record anything without authorisation.

With the plans altered and confirmation that Adwoa Safo would neither address the media nor allow photographs or video recordings, I continued to push for access.

I pleaded with the coordinator, saying, "Please allow us to see her. I just want to say hello and observe her condition."

He jokingly replied, "Bad boy," drawing laughter from those around.

Shortly afterwards, he entered the ward and returned with news that only five journalists would be allowed inside. I was among those selected, alongside Serwaa from our sister station, Adom TV.

We quietly made our way into the ward.

The room was unlike a typical hospital ward where multiple patients are treated at the same time. It was relatively small and contained only two beds.

Adwoa Safo lay on the bed closest to the wall. Former Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare, was seated at the edge of the bed beside her. A few other visitors, believed to be relatives, occupied the second bed.

At the time of our entry, no medical personnel were present.

We were asked to introduce ourselves, which we did, while expressing our gratitude for being granted access. Throughout this period, Adwoa Safo remained silent.

She lay flat on her back, her face turned towards the ceiling. She was dressed in a wine-coloured top and partially covered by a green blanket pulled up to her chest, different from the black top and shorts she was seen wearing during the incident.

Covering the upper part of her head was what appeared to be a transparent medical cap. The hair visible beneath it appeared to be her natural hair.

I did not observe any intravenous drips or medical equipment connected to her body. However, I must note that the entire right side of her body was covered. Therefore, I cannot conclusively state whether any medical devices were concealed beneath the blanket.

Bruises were also visibly noticeable beneath her left ear, with no plaster or dressing covering the area.

After taking in the gravity of her condition, we indicated that we needed clarification on certain matters and preferred that Adwoa Safo respond personally.

Her media assistant initially attempted to stop the questioning. However, to our surprise, Adwoa Safo softly intervened.

"Let them ask me," she said.

Following her instruction, the media assistant permitted only two questions. We sought clarification on allegations that she had fired the first shot during the incident and whether she was considering seeking medical treatment abroad given her condition.

In a subdued voice, she responded:

"I don't own a gun. I didn't shoot a gun, and I will never shoot a gun."

She further disclosed that, according to her doctors, some bullet pellets remained lodged in her head, dangerously close to her brain.

This was not the outspoken and energetic Adwoa Safo many Ghanaians have come to know.

She spoke in a frail and weakened tone. Her voice was so soft that we had to strain to hear every word she uttered.

She continued: "I drove alone to my brother's place, a house built by our father. This is also my home."

When asked about the possibility of seeking medical treatment abroad, she said the decision would ultimately be left to her family.

After the brief interaction, we wished her a speedy recovery and were ushered out of the ward.

An aunt of Adwoa Safo later addressed the media on developments surrounding her condition. Hospital authorities, however, did not permit the engagement to take place within the premises, compelling the family to move outside the facility.

During the interaction, the family expressed disappointment over the court's decision to grant bail to her brother and the eight other accused persons.

While the media engagement was ongoing, information emerged that Adwoa Safo had been referred to Bank Hospital for a surgical procedure aimed at removing the remaining bullet pellets lodged in her head.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.