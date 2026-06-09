HealthTech Ghana wins top innovation award as 37 Military Hospital diagnostic expansion takes shape

HealthTech Ghana Limited has been named Innovative Medical Technology Distribution Company of the Year at the 9th Ghana West Africa Business Excellence Awards (WABEA) 2026.

The award was presented at a ceremony held on June 6 at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Organised annually by KN Unique Communications, the awards recognise companies and individuals across Ghana and the West African sub-region for excellence in leadership, innovation, and contributions to economic and social development.

This year's event honoured more than 50 organisations operating in key sectors of the economy.

The recognition comes at a significant time for HealthTech Ghana, which recently announced a landmark public-private partnership with the Ministry of Defence to restore and expand diagnostic services at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

The project will introduce Ghana's first Philips BlueSeal 1.5 Tesla helium-free MRI system and expand access to advanced diagnostic services, including CT scanning, digital X-ray, mammography, ultrasound, and comprehensive laboratory testing covering haematology, biochemistry, and pathology.

Commenting on the award, Chief Executive Officer of HealthTech Ghana Limited, Daniel Morkla, described the recognition as an endorsement of the company's vision to improve access to quality healthcare infrastructure in Ghana.

“This recognition is deeply meaningful, not just for our team, but for the broader vision we are working to bring to life.

"Ghana deserves world-class diagnostic infrastructure, and we have always believed that it is possible to deliver that through smart, sustainable partnerships rather than waiting for conditions to be perfect,” he said.

Mr Morkla noted that improving healthcare delivery was the driving force behind his decision to return to Ghana after more than two decades in the global medical technology industry in Europe.

“Meaningful impact on healthcare is the reason I gave up a Global Medical Technology career for over 20 years in Europe to return home (Ghana).”

He added that the award validates the company’s model of combining private-sector investment with public-sector infrastructure to deliver critical healthcare services.

“This award affirms that the approach we have taken, combining private sector investment backed by Prudential Bank Ghana with public institutional infrastructure, is one that the business community recognises as both credible and impactful.”

Mr Morkla dedicated the award to Ghanaian patients who have struggled to access diagnostic services due to equipment breakdowns and limited healthcare infrastructure.

“We accept it on behalf of every Ghanaian patient who has ever been told that the machine is broken or that they must travel far to access a scan. We are changing that, and we are only just beginning,” he said.

According to the company, the 37 Military Hospital project is the first phase of a broader national expansion strategy focused on establishing public-private partnership diagnostic and dialysis centres nationwide.

The long-term goal is to make advanced medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics and dialysis treatment more accessible to Ghanaians regardless of their location or income level.

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