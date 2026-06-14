Audio By Carbonatix
Authorities of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a female patient who has remained unclaimed since her admission following a road traffic accident at Lapaz.
The woman was brought to the facility by a Good Samaritan after sustaining injuries in the accident.
She has been receiving treatment at the hospital since May 15, 2026. Despite efforts by the hospital’s Social Welfare Unit, no family member, relative, or acquaintance has come forward to identify or claim her.
A public notice issued by the Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), indicated that attempts to establish the identity of the woman have so far proved unsuccessful. As a result, the hospital is appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could help identify the patient or locate her relatives.
Persons with relevant information are advised to contact Lt. Col. Sandow, Officer-in-Charge of Social Welfare, on 054 619 5658, or the hospital’s radio room on 0302 767 691.
The appeal forms part of efforts by the hospital to reunite the patient with her family and ensure she receives the necessary support for her continued care.
Latest Stories
-
The Thomas Partey Case: Presumption of innocence, sovereignty and the World Cup
28 minutes
-
Konongo crash leaves multiple injured
47 minutes
-
Book Launch: Political Economy of Institutionalising Monitoring & Evaluation Practice in Africa
58 minutes
-
Residents protest destruction of sacred Dodowa Forest for interim market
59 minutes
-
New York Knicks win NBA championship for first time in over 50 years
1 hour
-
Panic as body of 67-year-old woman is stolen from Adevukope cemetery
1 hour
-
Unidentified road crash victim at 37 Military Hospital yet to be claimed
2 hours
-
High Court orders Greater Accra Regional Minister to be served for alleged contempt
2 hours
-
Court did not encourage reconciliation in Nyinahin SHS assault case — Judicial Service
2 hours
-
Refuse crisis deepens as over 500 Aboboyaa riders queue for hours
3 hours
-
McGinn the hero as Scotland clinch memorable victory
4 hours
-
Iran win four staff visa appeals but 11 banned
5 hours
-
Norway braces for verdict in rape trial of crown princess’s son Høiby
5 hours
-
Suspected armed robber dies from gunshot wound after snatching a taxi at La
6 hours
-
Over 458,000 children miss school due to child labour in Ghana — CHRAJ
6 hours