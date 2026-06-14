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Unidentified road crash victim at 37 Military Hospital yet to be claimed

Source: GNA  
  14 June 2026 5:17am
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Authorities of the 37 Military Hospital in Accra have appealed to the public for assistance in identifying a female patient who has remained unclaimed since her admission following a road traffic accident at Lapaz.

The woman was brought to the facility by a Good Samaritan after sustaining injuries in the accident.

She has been receiving treatment at the hospital since May 15, 2026. Despite efforts by the hospital’s Social Welfare Unit, no family member, relative, or acquaintance has come forward to identify or claim her.

A public notice issued by the Department of Public Relations, Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), indicated that attempts to establish the identity of the woman have so far proved unsuccessful. As a result, the hospital is appealing to members of the public who may have any information that could help identify the patient or locate her relatives.

Persons with relevant information are advised to contact Lt. Col. Sandow, Officer-in-Charge of Social Welfare, on 054 619 5658, or the hospital’s radio room on 0302 767 691.

The appeal forms part of efforts by the hospital to reunite the patient with her family and ensure she receives the necessary support for her continued care.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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