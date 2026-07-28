Kandau murder suspect Abu Tijani dies after arrest, Police Professional Standards Bureau launches investigation

A key suspect in the murder of two youth in Kandau in the Upper West Region has died hours after his arrest, with the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Upper West Regional Police Command said Abu Tijani, alias Master One, 35, died on Saturday, July 25, 2026, after he was arrested as part of investigations into the killing of two youth in Kandau on November 23, 2025.

According to the Police, the suspect, a youth leader of Wechau, had been on the wanted list after allegedly escaping arrest on May 11, 2026, and going into hiding.

The Police said efforts had been made through the Paramount Chief of Wechau and his elders for him to report and assist with investigations.

The Command said during interrogation after his arrest, Abu Tijani admitted involvement in the incident and provided information on the alleged movement of the bodies of the deceased.

Police said the suspect led investigators to an initial burial location about three kilometres west of Wechau towards the Black Volta River, where a search was conducted but no remains were found.

According to the Police, Abu Tijani told investigators that the bodies had been exhumed and moved across the Black Volta River into Burkina Faso by him and his accomplices in an attempt to avoid detection.

The Police said the suspect was later being escorted to locate another alleged accomplice along the Nakore road when he complained of a severe headache while in the vehicle.

As a precautionary measure, officers took him to the Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Hospital in Wa, where he was admitted at about 1:00pm.

The Police said medical authorities later pronounced him dead at about 4:37pm after efforts to treat him failed.

His body has since been deposited at the Upper West Regional Hospital Morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Police engage community

The Upper West Regional Police Command has engaged traditional authorities and representatives of the Wechau community over the development.

Regional Commander, DCOP Francis Yiribaare, briefed a delegation from the Paramount Chief of Wechau on the events leading to the suspect’s death and appealed for calm.

He assured the community that the Ghana Police Service remained committed to a transparent investigation through the PPSB.

At the request of the delegation, the Police escorted them to the Regional Hospital mortuary to identify and inspect the body before they returned to brief the Paramount Chief and the people of Wechau.

The Police have urged the public to remain calm, avoid speculation and allow due process to establish the circumstances surrounding the suspect’s death.

The death of Abu Tijani adds a new dimension to investigations into the Kandau killings, which have attracted significant attention in the Upper West Region since November 2025. The ongoing PPSB inquiry is expected to determine whether any wrongdoing occurred in connection with his arrest, treatment or death.

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