10 things to know about late Nollywood icon Olu Jacobs

Veteran Nollywood actor and film executive, Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, popularly known as Olu Jacobs, has died at the age of 84.

Jacobs died on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, his family announced. His wife, veteran actress Joke Silva, and their son shared the news, describing him as the “Lion of Lufodo” and asking the public to respect the family’s privacy as they mourn.

The actor, who turned 84 on July 11, leaves behind a career spanning more than five decades across theatre, television and film.

Here are 10 things to know about the late Nollywood icon.

1. His real name was Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs

Olu Jacobs was born Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs on July 11, 1942. He was born in Kano and grew up to become one of Nigeria’s most recognised actors. His family announcement confirmed that he died on September 16, 2026, aged 84.

2. He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art

Jacobs received formal acting training at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London, one of the UK’s prominent drama schools.

His professional career began long before the emergence of Nollywood as it is known today, with his early work taking place in Britain.

3. He appeared in British television productions

Before becoming a household name in Nigeria, Jacobs featured in several British television productions during the 1970s.

His credits included The Goodies, Barlow at Large, The Venturers, Angels, The Tomorrow People and The Professionals. He also appeared in stage productions in Britain.

4. He acted in international films

Jacobs’ acting career extended beyond Nigeria and British television.

He appeared in international productions including Ashanti (1979), The Dogs of War (1980), Baby: Secret of the Lost Legend (1985) and Pirates (1986).

5. He became one of the pioneers of Nollywood

After building a career in Britain, Jacobs returned to Nigeria and became one of the actors associated with the development of the Nigerian film industry.

The Open University notes that he became one of the pioneers of Nollywood and acted in more than 120 films, frequently portraying fathers, elders, traditional rulers and political figures.

6. He starred in more than 120 Nigerian films

Over the course of his career, Jacobs appeared in more than 120 Nigerian films.

Among his notable credits were Oloibiri, Dry, The Royal Hibiscus Hotel, Adesuwa and Heroes & Zeros. His roles often placed him in positions of authority, reflecting the commanding screen presence for which he became known.

7. He won the AMAA Best Actor award in 2007

In 2007, Jacobs won the Africa Movie Academy Award (AMAA) for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his performance in Dancing Heart.

The award became one of the major competitive honours of a career that would later earn him several other industry recognitions.

8. He received a Lifetime Achievement Award

In 2016, Jacobs and his wife, Joke Silva, were jointly honoured with the AMAA Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to African cinema.

The award was presented at the 12th edition of the Africa Movie Academy Awards in Port Harcourt.

9. He was married to actress Joke Silva

Jacobs and Joke Silva were one of Nollywood’s best-known celebrity couples.

The pair worked together in the entertainment industry and co-founded the Lufodo Group, which includes film production and distribution interests as well as the Lufodo Academy of Performing Arts.

Their marriage lasted for decades, with Silva frequently speaking publicly about their relationship and shared professional journey.

10. He was a recipient of a Nigerian national honour

Jacobs was honoured by the Nigerian government with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

He was also recognised with the Industry Merit Award for outstanding achievement in acting at the 2013 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.