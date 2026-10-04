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[Video] Legendary Nigerian actor Olu Jacobs buried in Lagos 

Source: Daily Post  
  4 October 2026 11:51pm
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Legendary Nigerian actor Olu Jacob has been buried.

He was buried at a private cemetery in Lagos on Friday, October 2, 2026, after a funeral service.

The funeral service,, which was attended by actors and other public figures, was held at Freedom Centre, Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos State.

The 84-year-old died on September 16, 2026, after a long battle with Dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB.

Among those in attendance were the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat; former governor of Ogun State, Ibikunle Amosun; Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; former first lady of Ekiti State, Bisi Fayemi; and Hannatu Musawa, the Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy.

Celebrities at the event include singer Dare Art Alade, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Kate Henshaw, Toyosi Adesanya, Ruth Kadiri, Stan Eze, Blessing Obasi, Rita Dominic, Ebele Okaro, Shaffy Bello, Hilda Dokubo, Ireti Doyle and Segun Arinze, among others.

Watch the video below;

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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