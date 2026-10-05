Africa

Ethiopian rebel forces withdraw from Tigray regional capital

Source: BBC  
  5 October 2026 3:37am
A pro-government soldier standing guard on a street in Ethiopia's Tigray region on Sunday
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Rebel forces in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region have said they have temporarily withdrawn from the regional capital, Mekelle, as fighting with the national army moves towards the city.

The Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which has been running the region, said it made the decision to relocate due to concerns about risks to civilians.

Two residents in Mekelle told the BBC that pro-government forces now control the city and TPLF forces have abandoned it. One resident also said mobile phone services appear to have resumed in parts of the city.

Fighting has erupted in recent weeks between the TPLF and federal government forces, alongside allied fighters, in parts of Ethiopia's northern regions of Tigray, Afar, and Amhara.

The development marks a major shift in the conflict and raises concerns among observers that the fighting could further destabilise the Horn of Africa, potentially drawing in neighbouring countries.

The US Department of State called for "restraint" and "dialogue" on all sides ahead of a diplomatic meeting on Sunday with leaders from some of Ethiopia's neighbours about the conflict in Egypt.

Tigray residents have been trying to recover from a devastating two-year civil war that ended in 2022 when the African Union (AU) brokered a peace deal, known as the Pretoria Agreement, between the two sides.

However, over the last six months, relations have worsened, with both sides accusing each other of violating the agreement.

Last month, the TPLF joined six other armed movements, including the Fano militia from Amhara, to form an alliance whose stated objective is to remove Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government from power.

The civil warwas one of the most deadly conflicts this century - the AU's mediator estimated some 600,000 people died as the fighting drove the region to the precipice of famine.

BBC map of Ethiopia showing the northern states of Tigray, Amhara and Afar. The regional capital of Mekelle is labelled in Tigray and the national capital Addis Ababa is also located near the centre of the country and just outside the three northern states. Eritrea is shown to the north, bordering the Red Sea, and an inset map shows the area of the map as being in the region known as the Horn of Africa.

On Friday, neighbours Ethiopia and Eritrea severed diplomatic relations with each other after Addis Ababa accused Asmara of supporting a new rebel alliance - an allegation that it denied.

Ethiopia has also accused Egypt of supporting the rebels, leading to the expulsion of an Egyptian diplomat, which Cairo responded to by ordering an Ethiopian embassy official to leave within the same period.

The United Nations has warned that the deteriorating security situation in northern Ethiopia is severely disrupting humanitarian work and has called on all sides to guarantee safe and unhindered access to people in need.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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