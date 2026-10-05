Haaland injury worry as Norway lose in Portugal

Erling Haaland sparked injury concerns as he limped off in Norway's 2-1 Nations League defeat by Portugal.

The Manchester City striker beckoned to the bench to be substituted in the 67th minute of the Group A4 tie.

With seven goals so far this season, the club will await further news as they prepare for a trip to Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

It will be their first game since they were found guilty of all charges relating to breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. City have lodged an appeal.

Haaland and Norway suffered a third successive Nations League defeat on Sunday as Goncalo Ramos scored a late winner for Portugal, who booked their place in the last eight.

The hosts had to come from behind after the visitors took a 36th-minute lead.

Brentford defender Kristoffer Ajer controlled Martin Odegaard's cross on his chest before hitting a sweet half-volley into the top corner from the edge of the box.

But two minutes later Joao Cancelo smashed home a stunning shot on the bounce from a similar distance from Nuno Mendes' long throw-in.

Haaland went close for Norway, dragging an effort wide, before he was replaced by Jorgen Strand Larsen.

But it was Ramos who sealed a fourth successive win in the competition, stabbing in from close range from Joao Felix's lay-off with 11 minutes left.

Portugal ended with 10 men after winger Francisco Conceicao was sent off in the 87th minute for two quickfire bookings for dissent.

It was their third game in a row without Cristiano Ronaldo in the team, after the country's record scorer left the camp last week after being dropped.

Boss Jorge Jesus plans to discuss the matter with the 41-year-old forward, but said on Sunday: "If he wants to, he'll return to the national team."

With two games left in the group stage, defending Nations League champions Portugal are now six points clear of second-placed Denmark, who beat Wales 1-0, while Norway are bottom of the group.

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