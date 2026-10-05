Klopp’s mixed start continues as Germany held

Liverpool's Florian Wirtz was named captain by Germany boss Jurgen Klopp

Germany's mixed start under new head coach Jurgen Klopp continued with a goalless Nations League draw against Greece in Thessaloniki.

Klopp made three changes as his side looked to avenge a 1-0 loss to Greece in Augsburg last week.

But Germany's dominance did not pay off on a night when they had more than 70% of possession and took 21 shots.

Greece had the first chance as Jonas Urbig was forced into a decent save from Fotis Ioannidis' header in the second minute, but it was largely one-way traffic from there.

Jonathan Burkhardt thought he had put the visitors in front in the first half, but a review by the video assistant referee spotted a handball by Tom Bischof in the build-up.

Lennart Karl and Derry Scherhant had chances, as did Konstantinos Mavropanos and Giorgos Masouras for the hosts, but neither side proved clinical in front of goal.

"We built up quite a bit of pressure but didn't get that goal," Germany captain Florian Wirtz said after the game. "That's frustrating.

"Overall, we can be satisfied with how we played. There were a lot of positives. We must not forget that we have only been together for a week. We really wanted the win, but not everything is bad now."

The stalemate signals a frustrating end to the international break for Klopp, who begins his reign with one win from his first four games.

Greece remain unbeaten and are second in Group A2, level on eight points with leaders the Netherlands, while Germany are three points behind in third.

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